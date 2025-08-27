Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

August 2025 OTT releases bring a mix of genres. Let's take a look at the latest release of this week.

This week of August 2025 is packed with powerful OTT releases that promise to entertain, inspire, and move audiences across genres. From hard-hitting documentaries to action-packed thrillers, heartfelt teen dramas, and soulful musicals, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a look at what’s streaming this week.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, releasing on August 27 on Netflix

This emotional documentary marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The series sheds light on natural disasters, rare archival footage and raw first-person testimonies. The series goes beyond statistics to highlight the resilience of communities that lived through one of the most devastating storms in American history.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, releasing on August 27 on Prime Video

This high-intensity series dives deep into the shadowy world of covert warfare, brotherhood, and betrayal. Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, appearing in a significant supporting capacity.

My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 2, releasing on August 28 on Netflix

The second season of My Life with the Walter Boys sees Jackie Howard return to Silver Falls after a confusing summer in New York. The love triangle intensifies as Alex comes back transformed, focusing on his rodeo ambitions, while Cole deals with life after football.

Metro... In Dino on August 29 on Netflix

Anurag Basu brings back the soulful storytelling of Life in a… Metro with Metro… In Dino, the film explores relationships across generations. Complemented by a moving soundtrack from Pritam, the film is a reflection on the complexities of urban love and connection.

Songs of Paradise, releasing on August 29 on Prime Video

Inspired by the life of Kashmir’s celebrated playback singer Raj Begum, Songs of Paradise narrates the journey of Noor Begum. From singing at weddings to becoming the first female voice on Radio Kashmir, Noor’s story is about courage, defiance, and breaking cultural barriers.

My Dead Friend Zoe, releasing on August 28 on JioHotstar

This dark comedy-drama stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Merit, a U.S. Army veteran haunted by the ghostly presence of her fallen friend, Zoe. Struggling with PTSD, Merit navigates therapy sessions led by Morgan Freeman while trying to reconcile with her grandfather.