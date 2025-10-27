Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

This week’s OTT releases, from October 27 to November 2, bring a mix of action, horror, drama, and fantasy, featuring Baaghi 4, M3GAN 2.0, The Witcher 4, and more.

It’s time for your weekly OTT watchlist update! From thrilling action dramas to chilling horror sequels, this week’s digital lineup promises something for every binge-watcher.

Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated releases of the week and what you can expect from each.

1. M3GAN 2.0 (October 27) : Streaming on Netflix

The sequel to 2022’s M3GAN reunites roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who are trying to rebuild their lives after the first doll’s chaos. However, when a major tech company reverse-engineers M3GAN’s software to create an even more advanced humanoid robot, a new nightmare unfolds.

2. Idli Kadai (October 29) : Streaming on Netflix

Idli Kadai, written and directed by Dhanush, is a Tamil-language drama featuring a powerhouse cast: Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban.

3. The Witcher: Season 4 (October 30) : Streaming on Netflix

The Witcher Season 4 brings new beginnings and dangerous alliances. Liam Hemsworth takes over the mantle of Geralt of Rivia, continuing the story as war looms and destiny tightens its grip on Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

4. Baaghi 4 (October 31) : Streaming on Prime Video

Baaghi 4, Ronnie wakes up from a seven-month coma haunted by visions of his missing girlfriend, Alisha. Everyone denies her existence, but his memories say otherwise. As he searches for the truth, Ronnie uncovers a sinister plot involving the ruthless Chacko (Sanjay Dutt).

5. Lokah : Chapter 1 Chandra (October 31) : Streaming on JioHotstar

Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra unfolds a story steeped in cosmic secrets and divine destiny. The series dives into ancient legends while drawing parallels with today’s moral dilemmas, making it a thought-provoking yet visually grand production.

6. The Home (October 31) : Streaming on Prime Video

The Home, directed by James DeMonaco, stars Pete Davidson, John Glover, and Bruce Altman. The story revolves around a young man who begins working in a mysterious retirement home, only to uncover disturbing secrets buried within its walls.

7. Maarigallu (October 31) : Streaming on ZEE5

Set in a village near Sirsi during the 1990s, Maarigallu is inspired by the legend of a long-lost treasure from the Kadamba dynasty.

