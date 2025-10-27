FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer

Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details

Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more

Centre announces Rs 25 lakh gratuity limit for these central govt employees; check details here

The Family Man Season 3: Prime Video to make big announcement on Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Raj & DK's spy thriller series on...

Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)

Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh: Leading IVF specialist with 25,000+ success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi News: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sharda Sinha Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations | Bihar Election

PM Modi News: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sharda Sinha Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations | Bihar Election

Bihar Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises Allegiance To PM Modi, Launches Big Attack On Lalu

Bihar Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises Allegiance To PM Modi, Launches Big Attack On Lalu

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories– Which Suits You Better?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

This week’s OTT releases, from October 27 to November 2, bring a mix of action, horror, drama, and fantasy, featuring Baaghi 4, M3GAN 2.0, The Witcher 4, and more.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It’s time for your weekly OTT watchlist update! From thrilling action dramas to chilling horror sequels, this week’s digital lineup promises something for every binge-watcher.

Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated releases of the week and what you can expect from each.

1. M3GAN 2.0 (October 27): Streaming on Netflix

The sequel to 2022’s M3GAN reunites roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who are trying to rebuild their lives after the first doll’s chaos. However, when a major tech company reverse-engineers M3GAN’s software to create an even more advanced humanoid robot, a new nightmare unfolds.

2. Idli Kadai (October 29): Streaming on Netflix

Idli Kadai, written and directed by Dhanush, is a Tamil-language drama featuring a powerhouse cast: Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban.

3. The Witcher: Season 4 (October 30): Streaming on Netflix

The Witcher Season 4 brings new beginnings and dangerous alliances. Liam Hemsworth takes over the mantle of Geralt of Rivia, continuing the story as war looms and destiny tightens its grip on Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

4. Baaghi 4 (October 31): Streaming on Prime Video

Baaghi 4, Ronnie wakes up from a seven-month coma haunted by visions of his missing girlfriend, Alisha. Everyone denies her existence, but his memories say otherwise. As he searches for the truth, Ronnie uncovers a sinister plot involving the ruthless Chacko (Sanjay Dutt).

ALSO READ: Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paatal Lok 2 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

5. Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra (October 31): Streaming on JioHotstar

Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra unfolds a story steeped in cosmic secrets and divine destiny. The series dives into ancient legends while drawing parallels with today’s moral dilemmas, making it a thought-provoking yet visually grand production.

6. The Home (October 31): Streaming on Prime Video

The Home, directed by James DeMonaco, stars Pete Davidson, John Glover, and Bruce Altman. The story revolves around a young man who begins working in a mysterious retirement home, only to uncover disturbing secrets buried within its walls.

7. Maarigallu (October 31): Streaming on ZEE5

Set in a village near Sirsi during the 1990s, Maarigallu is inspired by the legend of a long-lost treasure from the Kadamba dynasty. 

ALSO READ: Latest OTT releases (22 Oct-31 Oct), from Lokah Chapter 1 to Param Sundari: 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculat
No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it
No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’
Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?
Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, how may they assert?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE