Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances and reality TV drama, the coming week brings a mix of fresh OTT releases that promise something for every kind of viewer. This lineup was packed with must-watch titles streaming across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Here are the top 7 OTT releases from October 20 to 26, 2025, that deserve a spot on your binge list:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (October 20-JioHotstar)

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the story follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who moves to Bengaluru and discovers her connection to an underworld network dealing in organ trafficking and dark forces. As her supernatural powers awaken, she is forced to confront her destiny, protecting the innocent and uncovering sinister conspiracies.

Pitch to Get Rich (October 20 - JioHotstar )

The show features 14 aspiring designers competing for a share of Rs 40 crore in funding, pitching their ideas to a celebrity jury that includes Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora.

Lazarus (October 22-Prime Video)

From the mind of bestselling author Harlan Coben, Lazarus is a six-episode psychological thriller starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. Dr Joel Lazarus returns home after his father’s mysterious death, only to uncover disturbing links to his sister’s unsolved murder decades ago.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia (October 22 - Netflix)

Set in 1990s Philadelphia, the series dives into the bloody feud between mob boss John Stanfa and ambitious rival Joey Merlino. With real footage, wiretap recordings, and insider testimonies, Mob War offers an unfiltered look at loyalty, betrayal, and power struggles inside the criminal underworld.

The Monster of Florence (October 22 - Netflix)

This Italian crime drama unravels one of Italy’s most chilling murder mysteries. Between 1968 and 1985, couples were brutally killed on the outskirts of Florence by a mysterious figure.

Vicious (October 22 - Prime Video)

Vicious brings an unnerving tale of fear and survival. Starring Dakota Fanning as Polly, an artist who receives a strange box from a stranger, the film turns into a nightmarish game where she must sacrifice what she loves most.

Param Sundari (October 24 - Prime Video)

Param Sundari is a delightful rom-com starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The story follows Param, a city-bred man trying to impress his father by joining an AI-based dating app, only to be matched with Sundari, a traditional woman running a homestay in Kerala.

