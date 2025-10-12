Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
ENTERTAINMENT
From War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case, watch these top 7 OTT releases promise endless entertainment this weekend.
This weekend brings a fresh entertainment to your screens, with a lineup of thrilling dramas, emotional journeys, and gripping mysteries across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Here are the top 7 movies and web series you shouldn’t miss.
This intense crime thriller stars Konkona Sensharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, a police officer caught between her professional duty and personal struggles. She finds herself pulled into a sensational murder case involving a dead girl discovered in a politician’s car.
Inspired by Ruth Ware’s best-selling novel, this psychological thriller follows Laura Blacklock, a travel journalist who believes she’s witnessed a murder aboard a luxury cruise.
A sports documentary that chronicles the journey of Saquon Barkley, a star NFL running back who defied all odds after a major ACL injury. The film highlights his resilience as he moves to the Philadelphia Eagles, wins the Super Bowl, and balances his career with family life.
Set in 1504, this historical action-drama follows Néro, who embarks on a dangerous mission to protect his daughter after being betrayed by his own master.
This fantasy-action film is about Vedha, an orphan who learns he is destined to protect nine sacred scriptures from a dark lord seeking ultimate power.
This heartfelt K-drama, starring Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha, tells the story of a carefree man whose peaceful life takes a drastic turn when he inherits his father’s debt-ridden company during the 1997 financial crisis.
One of the most awaited Bollywood blockbusters of 2025, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan in his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel follows Kabir, now a raw agent, as he embarks on dangerous international missions.
