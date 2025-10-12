Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

From War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case, watch these top 7 OTT releases promise endless entertainment this weekend.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
This weekend brings a fresh entertainment to your screens, with a lineup of thrilling dramas, emotional journeys, and gripping mysteries across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Here are the top 7 movies and web series you shouldn’t miss.

Search: The Naina Murder Case-JioHotstar

This intense crime thriller stars Konkona Sensharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, a police officer caught between her professional duty and personal struggles. She finds herself pulled into a sensational murder case involving a dead girl discovered in a politician’s car.

The Woman in Cabin 10: Netflix

Inspired by Ruth Ware’s best-selling novel, this psychological thriller follows Laura Blacklock, a travel journalist who believes she’s witnessed a murder aboard a luxury cruise.

Saquon: Amazon Prime Video

A sports documentary that chronicles the journey of Saquon Barkley, a star NFL running back who defied all odds after a major ACL injury. The film highlights his resilience as he moves to the Philadelphia Eagles, wins the Super Bowl, and balances his career with family life.

Néro the Assassin: Netflix

Set in 1504, this historical action-drama follows Néro, who embarks on a dangerous mission to protect his daughter after being betrayed by his own master.

Mirai: JioHotstar

This fantasy-action film is about Vedha, an orphan who learns he is destined to protect nine sacred scriptures from a dark lord seeking ultimate power.

Typhoon Family: Netflix

This heartfelt K-drama, starring Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha, tells the story of a carefree man whose peaceful life takes a drastic turn when he inherits his father’s debt-ridden company during the 1997 financial crisis.

War 2: Netflix

One of the most awaited Bollywood blockbusters of 2025, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan in his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel follows Kabir, now a raw agent, as he embarks on dangerous international missions. 

