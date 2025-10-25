Latest OTT releases (22 Oct-31 Oct), from Lokah Chapter 1 to Param Sundari: 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The week ahead is packed with exciting OTT releases, from supernatural chills to glitzy reality TV. Here’s your complete binge guide with what’s releasing, when and where to watch.

1. Vash Level 2: Netflix (October 22, 2025)

The much-awaited sequel to the Gujarati horror hit Vash is here! Vash Level 2 brings back spine-chilling supernatural horror with a darker twist. If you loved the eerie storytelling and psychological tension of the first part, get ready for another round of fear that’ll keep you glued to the screen.

2. Param Sundari : Amazon Prime Video ( October 24, 2025 )

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this breezy romantic comedy is perfect for a cozy weekend watch. Param Sundari mixes laughter, love and a dash of drama, a vibrant escape into Bollywood romance that promises pure entertainment.

3. They Call Him OG : Netflix (October 23, 2025)

Pawan Kalyan returns in this gritty Telugu action drama that roared at the box office. Packed with intense performances and powerful dialogues, They Call Him OG is a must-watch for action lovers. Expect raw emotions, crime and some unforgettable mass moments.

4. The Kardashians: Season 7 : Disney+ Hotstar (October 24, 2025)

The world’s most famous reality TV family is back! The new season of The Kardashians promises more drama, fashion and family chaos as Kim, Khloé and Kourtney navigate fame, business and relationships under the spotlight.

5. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: JioCinema (October 31, 2025)

Get ready for a cinematic treat! This Malayalam superhero blockbuster makes its OTT debut after a massive theatrical run. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra combines mythology, cutting-edge VFX and a strong emotional core, redefining Indian superhero storytelling.