ENTERTAINMENT

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

This season’s Korean dramas offer everything, from romance, thrill, to mystery. Here are five must-watch K-dramas streaming soon on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
The world of Korean dramas never fails to surprise viewers, and this season is no exception. The upcoming K-drama lineup on OTT platforms promises a little something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, love, or suspense, here are five unmissable K-dramas releasing soon on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, MBC, and Disney+.

1. The Dream Life of Mr Kim (Netflix)

Streaming from: October 25, 2025

If you enjoy stories with life lessons, The Dream Life of Mr Kim should be on your watchlist. The show follows the story of a middle-aged salesman, played by Ryu Seung-ryong, whose life turns upside down after a sudden demotion.

2. Moon River (MBC)

Streaming from: October 31, 2025

Moon River is a historical fantasy drama that will take you back in time. The series stars Kang Tae-oh as a Crown Prince seeking revenge for the death of his beloved queen. But things take a strange turn when he magically swaps bodies with a commoner who looks exactly like her, played by Kim Se-jeong.

3. Nice To Not Meet You (Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: November 3, 2025

This modern romance drama stars Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye. Nice To Not Meet You tells the story of a self-absorbed actor who crosses paths with a disgraced journalist. Their meeting leads to a series of chaotic events, sparking unexpected emotions and second chances.

ALSO READ: From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales

4. The Manipulated (Disney+)

Streaming from: November 5, 2025

The Manipulated, featuring Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su, this intense drama explores the story of a man who discovers that every part of his life—his memories, relationships, and even his identity- has been fabricated.

5. Dynamite Kiss (Netflix)

Streaming from: November 12, 2025

For those who prefer something light and romantic, Dynamite Kiss delivers plenty of charm. Starring Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, the show revolves around a baby products manager who suddenly becomes the talk of the office after an accidental kiss with a colleague.

ALSO READ: Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
