Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

ENTERTAINMENT
This season’s Korean dramas offer everything, from romance, thrill, to mystery. Here are five must-watch K-dramas streaming soon on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
The world of Korean dramas never fails to surprise viewers, and this season is no exception. The upcoming K-drama lineup on OTT platforms promises a little something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, love, or suspense, here are five unmissable K-dramas releasing soon on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, MBC, and Disney+.
Streaming from: October 25, 2025
If you enjoy stories with life lessons, The Dream Life of Mr Kim should be on your watchlist. The show follows the story of a middle-aged salesman, played by Ryu Seung-ryong, whose life turns upside down after a sudden demotion.
Streaming from: October 31, 2025
Moon River is a historical fantasy drama that will take you back in time. The series stars Kang Tae-oh as a Crown Prince seeking revenge for the death of his beloved queen. But things take a strange turn when he magically swaps bodies with a commoner who looks exactly like her, played by Kim Se-jeong.
Streaming from: November 3, 2025
This modern romance drama stars Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye. Nice To Not Meet You tells the story of a self-absorbed actor who crosses paths with a disgraced journalist. Their meeting leads to a series of chaotic events, sparking unexpected emotions and second chances.
Streaming from: November 5, 2025
The Manipulated, featuring Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su, this intense drama explores the story of a man who discovers that every part of his life—his memories, relationships, and even his identity- has been fabricated.
Streaming from: November 12, 2025
For those who prefer something light and romantic, Dynamite Kiss delivers plenty of charm. Starring Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, the show revolves around a baby products manager who suddenly becomes the talk of the office after an accidental kiss with a colleague.
