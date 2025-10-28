FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

This week’s K-dramas, from Typhoon Family to Moon River, bring a mix of romance, fantasy, and emotion across Netflix, JioCinema, and Prime Video, perfect for your weekend binge.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:06 PM IST

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
If you’ve been planning to add some fresh K-dramas to your watchlist, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. Whether you enjoy heartfelt family dramas or historical dramas, these new and ongoing series are sure to keep you entertained all weekend long. Here are the top five K-dramas streaming now or releasing soon across major OTT platforms.

The Dream Life of Mr Kim (Netflix: October 25, 2025)

This inspiring drama tells the story of Mr Kim, a loyal employee who has devoted 25 years to his company. His quiet and predictable life takes an unexpected turn when challenges strike at both work and home.

Moon River (MBC TV: October 31, 2025)

If you enjoy historical fantasy, Moon River is the perfect drama for you to binge-watch. This series brings together royal intrigue, time travel, and magic, with an emotional love story at its core.

ALSO READ: Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki

Would You Marry Me (JioCinema, Viki: Ongoing)

If you’re looking for something lighthearted and romantic, Would You Marry Me is a perfect pick. The story follows Yoo Me-ri, a designer played by Jung So-min, who faces heartbreak when her fiancé betrays her.

Typhoon Family (tvN, Netflix: Ongoing)

Typhoon Family explores how love and forgiveness can heal even the most fractured relationships. The show stars Lee Jun-ho, Kim Min-ha, and Sung Dong-il in a story about a family torn apart by betrayal and misunderstandings.

Nice To Not Meet You (Amazon Prime Video: November 3, 2025)

This upcoming romantic comedy stars Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon. The plot revolves around an arrogant actor and a disgraced journalist who can’t stand each other but are forced to work together. 

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
