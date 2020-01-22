Latest Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spotted together again, Saif Ali Khan recreates 'Ole Ole' song & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, the day started with us getting hold of some pictures of rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together again, leaving a common friend's house. On the other hand, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman today released the much-awaited track titled Ole Ole 2.0 featuring Saif Ali Khan doing the same hook step with which he won hearts nearly 25 years ago.

In other news, Kangana Ranaut slammed Saif Ali Khan for his 'existence of India' and mentioned the existence of Mahabharat. Also, in a recent interview, Richa Chadha about her relationship and marriage plans to Ali Fazal. Richa said that the couple never expected to end up together, everything happened organically.

1. Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole 2.0': Saif Ali Khan gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track

If there is one thing that 90s kids would definitely relate to, it would be Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step for the famous Ole Ole song. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have decided to encash on the popularity of the song and today released the recreated version of the song featuring Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step, nearly 25 years after the original release from the film Yeh Dillagi.

2. 'Want to live in place where woman's ability to succeed should be basic human right': Priyanka Chopra at Davos 2020

At the event, Priyanka opted for a power-dressing look wearing a black dress with a matching heavy overcoat. During the event, she stated, "I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance."

3. 'What was Mahabharat?': Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India before British' statement

During a recent interaction with Zee News, when Kangana was asked about Saif's statement, she stated, "This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural..."

4. 'We never expected to end up together, happened organically': Richa Chadha on being in relationship with Ali Fazal

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Richa spoke about how Ali and she found each other. She stated, "I said it’s a miracle because it’s rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature. Ali is also progressive and liberal. To find someone like that in your industry is rare. Also, we never expected to end up together. It happened organically."

5. Photos: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal once again spotted together; all smiles for paparazzi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Reports started making the rounds since last year and Vicky have been flirting with Katrina during several award shows. Moreover, they were even clicked while meeting friends during Diwali parties last year. However, when getting clicked Katrina and Vicky have been acknowledging the paparazzi who were busy clicking them. Earlier this year, they were seen at Arti Shetty's house too.