FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'

Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI a day after Aditya Thackeray refuses to apologise

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Latent is scripted’: Ajaz Khan slams Samay Raina after contestant claims he received only Rs 35,000

Ajaz Khan has accused Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent of being unfair to contestants after Prayagraj-based performer Rajesh Mishra claimed his 40-minute act was not shown and questioned the prize money given to winners.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

‘Latent is scripted’: Ajaz Khan slams Samay Raina after contestant claims he received only Rs 35,000
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has launched a fresh attack on stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina after meeting a performer who claims he appeared on India’s Got Latent but never saw his act in a released episode.

On Thursday, September 24, Ajaz shared a video on Instagram with Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj. Rajesh alleged that he performed on Samay’s show for nearly 40 minutes and presented a rap during his appearance.

According to Rajesh, his performance was never featured in any episode. He also claimed that while he received prize money, he was not declared the winner.

Contestant claims Rs 35,000 prize instead of Rs 1 lakh

Rajesh and Ajaz also made claims about the show's prize money.

They alleged that contestants who win the show are supposed to receive Rs 1 lakh but are given only around Rs 35,000. They further claimed that when there is more than one winner, the prize money is divided between the winners.

Rajesh also alleged that Samay already knows the scores given to contestants before the results are announced.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Ajaz calls the show ‘scripted’

In the video, Ajaz accused Samay of being unfair to emerging performers and questioned why contestants who perform on the show may not get their acts featured.

He said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu... Samay Raina gaali deke sammaan paa raha hai. Ye show scripted hai, pura fixed hai aur ye show mein original talent nahi dikhaya jaayega kabhi bhi. Kyunki original talent se inn sabki g**** phatti hai."

Ajaz continued his criticism with the statement, "Tu Samay hai aur hum Pralay hai." He also appealed to the RSS and other Hindu organisations to support Rajesh. The video ended with Ajaz saying, "Samay Raina ka encounter karo."

Ajaz asks why Rajesh’s performance was not shown

In the caption accompanying the video, Ajaz claimed that Rajesh had approached him for help after allegedly appearing on Samay’s show.

The caption read, "Prayagraj, UP se Rajesh Kumar Mishra mere paas madad ke liye aaye. Rajesh ka kehna hai ki unhone Samay Raina ke show mein lagbhag 40 minute stage par perform kiya. Unhe inaam ki raashi mili, lekin na unhe winner ghoshit kiya gaya aur na hi unka episode dikhaya gaya."

Ajaz then questioned the show's team about Rajesh's alleged appearance and prize money.

He wrote, "Samay Raina aur show ki team se mera sawaal hai: Rajesh ki performance ka episode kyun nahi dikhaya gaya? Aur inaam dene ke baad unhe winner kyun nahi ghoshit kiya gaya? Rajesh ko in sawaalon ka saaf jawab milna chahiye. UP ke Mukhyamantri ji se bhi meri guzarish hai ki Prayagraj ke is kalakaar ki baat suni jaaye. Agar uske saath na-insaafi hui hai, toh use insaaf dilaya jaaye."

Claims remain unverified

The allegations made by Ajaz and Rajesh have not been independently verified. It is also not clear from their claims whether Rajesh's performance was recorded, edited out, or excluded from an episode for another reason.

Samay Raina and the India’s Got Latent team have not publicly responded to the allegations so far.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'
Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out as oil spike, geopolitical fears hammer markets
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out due to oil spike, geopolitics
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in; Know category-wise cut-off and more
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out of final roll
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement