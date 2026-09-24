‘Latent is scripted’: Ajaz Khan slams Samay Raina after contestant claims he received only Rs 35,000

Ajaz Khan has accused Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent of being unfair to contestants after Prayagraj-based performer Rajesh Mishra claimed his 40-minute act was not shown and questioned the prize money given to winners.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has launched a fresh attack on stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina after meeting a performer who claims he appeared on India’s Got Latent but never saw his act in a released episode.

On Thursday, September 24, Ajaz shared a video on Instagram with Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj. Rajesh alleged that he performed on Samay’s show for nearly 40 minutes and presented a rap during his appearance.

According to Rajesh, his performance was never featured in any episode. He also claimed that while he received prize money, he was not declared the winner.

Contestant claims Rs 35,000 prize instead of Rs 1 lakh

Rajesh and Ajaz also made claims about the show's prize money.

They alleged that contestants who win the show are supposed to receive Rs 1 lakh but are given only around Rs 35,000. They further claimed that when there is more than one winner, the prize money is divided between the winners.

Rajesh also alleged that Samay already knows the scores given to contestants before the results are announced.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Ajaz calls the show ‘scripted’

In the video, Ajaz accused Samay of being unfair to emerging performers and questioned why contestants who perform on the show may not get their acts featured.

He said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu... Samay Raina gaali deke sammaan paa raha hai. Ye show scripted hai, pura fixed hai aur ye show mein original talent nahi dikhaya jaayega kabhi bhi. Kyunki original talent se inn sabki g**** phatti hai."

Ajaz continued his criticism with the statement, "Tu Samay hai aur hum Pralay hai." He also appealed to the RSS and other Hindu organisations to support Rajesh. The video ended with Ajaz saying, "Samay Raina ka encounter karo."

Ajaz asks why Rajesh’s performance was not shown

In the caption accompanying the video, Ajaz claimed that Rajesh had approached him for help after allegedly appearing on Samay’s show.

The caption read, "Prayagraj, UP se Rajesh Kumar Mishra mere paas madad ke liye aaye. Rajesh ka kehna hai ki unhone Samay Raina ke show mein lagbhag 40 minute stage par perform kiya. Unhe inaam ki raashi mili, lekin na unhe winner ghoshit kiya gaya aur na hi unka episode dikhaya gaya."

Ajaz then questioned the show's team about Rajesh's alleged appearance and prize money.

He wrote, "Samay Raina aur show ki team se mera sawaal hai: Rajesh ki performance ka episode kyun nahi dikhaya gaya? Aur inaam dene ke baad unhe winner kyun nahi ghoshit kiya gaya? Rajesh ko in sawaalon ka saaf jawab milna chahiye. UP ke Mukhyamantri ji se bhi meri guzarish hai ki Prayagraj ke is kalakaar ki baat suni jaaye. Agar uske saath na-insaafi hui hai, toh use insaaf dilaya jaaye."

Claims remain unverified

The allegations made by Ajaz and Rajesh have not been independently verified. It is also not clear from their claims whether Rajesh's performance was recorded, edited out, or excluded from an episode for another reason.

Samay Raina and the India’s Got Latent team have not publicly responded to the allegations so far.