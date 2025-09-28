Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required
Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here
Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I
Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'
Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates
Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...
Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic
ENTERTAINMENT
Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary is the perfect occasion to celebrate five of her most unforgettable songs that touched millions and earned her the title of India’s beloved Nightingale.
This hauntingly beautiful track is a classic example of Lata Ji's unmatched ability to convey deep emotion through her voice. The song's melancholic tone and lyrical depth have made it a favourite among music lovers for decades.
Known for its grandeur and historical significance, this song showcases Lata Ji's vocal prowess and the timeless romance of the Mughal era. The recording of this song was so meticulous that it involved 105 takes to perfect.
This song's unique composition and Lata Ji's expressive rendition make it stand out. It's celebrated for its emotional depth and has been a staple in Bollywood's musical history.
A romantic anthem of the 90s, this song captures the essence of youthful love. Lata Ji's collaboration with Kumar Sanu brought a fresh yet timeless quality to the track.
A patriotic masterpiece, this song stirred the hearts of millions. Lata Ji's powerful rendition during the Republic Day ceremony in 1963 remains an unforgettable moment in Indian history.