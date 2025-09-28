Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary is the perfect occasion to celebrate five of her most unforgettable songs that touched millions and earned her the title of India’s beloved Nightingale.

1. Lag Ja Gale (1964)

This hauntingly beautiful track is a classic example of Lata Ji's unmatched ability to convey deep emotion through her voice. The song's melancholic tone and lyrical depth have made it a favourite among music lovers for decades.

2. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1960)

Known for its grandeur and historical significance, this song showcases Lata Ji's vocal prowess and the timeless romance of the Mughal era. The recording of this song was so meticulous that it involved 105 takes to perfect.

3. Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh (1960)

This song's unique composition and Lata Ji's expressive rendition make it stand out. It's celebrated for its emotional depth and has been a staple in Bollywood's musical history.

4. Tujhe Dekha To (1995)

A romantic anthem of the 90s, this song captures the essence of youthful love. Lata Ji's collaboration with Kumar Sanu brought a fresh yet timeless quality to the track.

5. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo (1963)

A patriotic masterpiece, this song stirred the hearts of millions. Lata Ji's powerful rendition during the Republic Day ceremony in 1963 remains an unforgettable moment in Indian history.