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Lalit Modi reveals private chat with Ranveer Singh about his upcoming biopic, says 'two years ago, we sat for...'

Lalit Modi revealed that Ranveer Singh once expressed interest in playing him in a biopic, which is currently in the scripting stage under a team led by Sneha Rajani, though he is unsure if the actor is still attached to the project.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 02:06 PM IST

Lalit Modi reveals private chat with Ranveer Singh about his upcoming biopic, says 'two years ago, we sat for...'
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Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly being considered for a biopic on former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who has confirmed that the project is currently in the early scripting stage and has also made several controversial revelations during the discussion.

Lalit Modi biopic plans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lalit Modi said that they’re working on a biographical film about his life and right now it’s in that scripting phase, like, the first stage where everything is being put together. Apparently, a team led by media executive Sneha Rajani is handling the whole thing, shaping the narrative through detailed interviews and research, so it feels more accurate, you know.

Modi also mentioned that Ranveer Singh had earlier shown interest in playing him. This was after the two met in London a few years back. He went on to praise the actor’s talent and that kind of nonstop energy, and he also liked his recent performance in Dhurandhar. However, he added that he is unsure whether the actor still wishes to be part of the project due to his busy schedule.

Allegations and controversial claims

Alongside the biopic discussion, Lalit Modi made serious allegations claiming he faced threats during his tenure in cricket administration, including pressure from individuals linked to the underworld, such as Dawood Ibrahim, over IPL-related decisions. He recalled a 2012 incident in London where he was allegedly asked to allocate an IPL team under coercion and said a phone call involving Dawood was arranged through an intermediary, which he refused to engage in. Modi further claimed that continued intimidation after these incidents eventually led him to leave India and step away from cricket administration.

Also read: Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: How Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey is boosting businesses

Lalit Modi’s and Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi has recently been in the media headlines because of his personal life. His relationship with Sushmita Sen has renewed public attention on their past association and statements. The topic resurfaced amid Lalit Modi’s recent interviews about his biopic plans, drawing curiosity around their earlier relationship and media coverage.

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