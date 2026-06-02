Lalit Modi opens up about why his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen ended: ‘I was like a kept boyfriend’

Lalit Modi confirmed that he was in a relationship with Sushmita Sen and said it ended due to long-distance challenges. Defending her against 'gold digger' claims, he stated that she was financially independent and that he was 'like a kept boyfriend.'

Lalit Modi has defended Sushmita Sen against the 'gold digger' label that surfaced when they made their relationship public in 2022. Speaking recently, the businessman said money was never a factor in their relationship and even joked that he was the 'kept boyfriend' because Sushmita paid for everything.

Lalit Modi opens up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen:

During a podcast with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi sort of talked about how he felt his relationship with actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. He said she was a special person, not in a small way, but in a way that had a real impact on his life and also on his personal growth.

Lalit mentioned that there was a strong bond between them, but later things didn’t continue, mainly because keeping a long-distance kind of romance is, well, complicated. Sushmita’s professional commitments kept her rooted in India, while Lalit was based in London, so meeting regularly became hard. Still, he said that even after the breakup, they are close friends and maintain a genuine mutual respect, as if it never really vanished.

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Responds to ‘gold digger’ criticism:

Lalit pretty much strongly turned down the criticism that was aimed at Sushmita after they both announced they were in a relationship. He said the actress is self-made and financially independent, like really never leaned on anyone for funds.

While speaking highly of her milestones, Lalit mentioned that Sushmita has created her own success and wealth, bit by bit, over the years. He also claimed that there was never any moment when he had to cover the outings, because she always made sure the payment happened from her side, herself.

He went on to say that calling Sushmita a 'gold digger' is not only unfair, it’s also totally off the mark. In a teasing, slightly funny way, he added that if someone was digging around for value inside the relationship, it was him. Then he called Sushmita a 'diamond' and went on describing her as a truly remarkable woman, end of story.