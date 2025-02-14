Headlined by Vishwak Sen, Laila has been dubbed as "the worst Telugu movie ever made" by the netizens on X (formerly Twitter).

The Telugu action comedy Laila, featuring Vishwak Sen in the dual role of Sonu Model and Laila, has released in the cinemas on February 14 coinciding with Valentine's Day. The film, directed by Ram Narayan, also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Abhimanyu Singh, and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

The Vishwak Sen-starrer has been receiving negative reviews from the moviegoers, who saw the film on its opening day and shared their views on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote, "#Laila Not one positive scene. Cringey comedy scenes, full double and vulgar dialogues and horrendous story. Contender for the worst Telugu movie ever made. How did Vishwak Sen agree to this. Epic disaster! 0.25/5", while another added, "If Laila stands for pure love for her Majnu, this one will just end your relationships. Because, this film has the potential to torture you so much. With its relentless barrage of double meaning innuendos, scantily clad models, and crude adult jokes, this movie epitomizes a lackluster cinema. If you still wanna give it a try, be prepared for a torturous rut."

Laila became caught up in controversy after actor Prudhvi made politically charged comments at the film's pre-release event. Netizens on social media called for the boycott of the film after some of Prudhvi’s statements were viewed as him taking a dig at the YSR Congress Party.

On Thursday, pointing out that hatred will take us nowhere, Vishwak Sen appealed for support from audiences to Laila, saying that a lot of people's lives are dependent on this film. In the clip that the actor posted on X, he said, "Namaste to all. A lot of misunderstanding has happened. A lot of disturbances have happened but on behalf of my team and myself, I even tendered an apology even though we did not commit any mistake. What I told during the pre-release event is also the same thing. Hatred will take us nowhere. Everyone should reduce their anger and misunderstandings."

"You are the one who has pulled me up until here. If I win, it means you have won. If you encourage me, I will be able to do a lot many good roles. We need all your support. We will make you laugh till your tummy aches. Our intention is to only make you laugh. There are a lot of new people in this film. New director, new heroine -- a lot of people's lives are dependent on this film. Our intention is to make good cinema. That is all", he further added.

Dont Believe any hatred reviews targeting #Laila movie. #LailaMovie is disaster on script itself from beginning to End its unbearable torture — MK (@brolaughsalot) February 14, 2025

If #Laila stands for pure love for her Majnu, this one will just end your relationships. Because, this film has the potential to torture you so much. With its relentless barrage of double meaning innuendos, scantily clad models, and crude adult jokes, this movie epitomizes a… pic.twitter.com/8sS7O62N0V — Survi (@PavanSurvi) February 14, 2025

#Laila Roddest movie in #VishwakSen career! Not one positive scene. Cringey comedy scenes, full double and vulgar dialogues and horrendous story. Contender for the worst Telugu movie ever made. How did he agree to this. Epic disaster! 0.25/5 pic.twitter.com/t8xPnnj1hX — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) February 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Laila has clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer historical action film Chhaava and the Hollywood superhero film Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth film in the Captain America film series and the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).