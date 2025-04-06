The shoot which was originally scheduled for 80 days extended to 300 due to several challenges.

Lagaan was one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema. From its powerful storytelling and unforgettable performances to its historic Oscar nomination, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. While Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are often credited for its success, actor Akhilendra Mishra believes another name deserves just as much praise.

In an interview with Friday Talkies, Akhilendra Mishra who played Arjan in the film said Lagaan would not have become what it did without Apoorva Lakhia. Lakhia worked as an assistant director on the film and according to Akhilendra his contribution was nothing short of extraordinary.

“Ashutosh Gowariker made the movie he wrote the script. But Apoorva Lakhia’s level of control on the set was a sight to behold. I was there. He was incredible,” said Akhilendra. He added that Lakhia’s Hollywood background played a huge role in bringing discipline and structure to the massive and chaotic set.

The film was shot in the deserts of Gujarat over a span of nearly 300 days in extreme weather conditions. Managing such a large crew in such a remote location was no easy task. Yet Lakhia’s planning kept everything running like clockwork. Akhilendra recalled that everyone on set received detailed call sheets that even mentioned their meals and exact positions.

“You could not move a muscle without being told. Even senior actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda were told strictly be here. You could not even take a stroll without permission. Cars would come and ferry us from makeup to the set. It was an incredible system,” he said.

Apoorva Lakhia also shared his memories of maintaining discipline on set. He said the rule was clear that the bus would leave at a fixed time with only a three-minute grace period. On the third day Aamir Khan arrived late and everyone looked to Lakhia to see how he would respond. Despite the pressure he insisted the bus should leave without Aamir to set an example.

“I was nervous but I knew I had to set an example. I told the driver to leave. When he refused I kicked Ronit Roy who was guarding the door and told the driver to go or I would break his neck. That is how strict it had to be,” Lakhia recalled.

The shoot which was originally scheduled for 80 days extended to 300 due to several challenges. There were financial issues that required Aamir Khan to step in and arrange funds. At one point an animal died on the set leading to intervention by Maneka Gandhi’s team which temporarily halted filming.

