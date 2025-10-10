Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...

Pratibha Ranta joins Dostana 2, while Nitanshi Goel stars in a launch project featuring Yashvardan Ahuja with Sajid Khan potentially directing, keeping fans excited for their next big films.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...
After the success of Laapataa Ladies, fans have been curious about the next projects of Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta. The mystery seems to be unraveling now. Recent reports suggest that Pratibha Ranta has been signed for Dostana 2, taking on the role initially meant for Janhvi Kapoor. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2008 rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham, has undergone script changes following Kartik Aaryan’s exit.

Pratibha Ranta joins Dostana 2

Dostana 2, which was first announced with Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has seen some casting reshuffles. Vikrant Massey recently confirmed that he has signed the film, while Lakshya remains part of the cast. With Pratibha now stepping in, she will reportedly star alongside Vikrant Massey and Lakshya. Earlier speculation had suggested South actress Sreeleela could take the role, but it appears the Laapataa Ladies star will now make her mark in the much-anticipated rom-com.

Nitanshi Goel set for big screen debut with Sajid Khan

Meanwhile, Nitanshi Goel is gearing up for a high-profile film. She is said to be leading a project that introduces Govinda’s son, Yashvardan Ahuja, with Sajid Khan returning as the director after a seven-year hiatus. Sajid Khan, who faced allegations during the MeToo movement in 2018, had a temporary ban which was later lifted, and in 2022, he participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss. The film is expected to feature South actress Krithi Shetty as a co-star. A source revealed that while Sajid has been approached by the studio, his confirmation is still pending. The comedy-driven film is being designed to suit his signature style.

With both stars exploring exciting new projects, fans of Laapataa Ladies have plenty to look forward to. Official announcements are awaited to confirm these casting updates and the start of filming. 

