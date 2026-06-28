Laapataa Ladies actor Satinder Soni to get major relief, All Indian Cine Workers Association requests Madhya Pradesh CM to...

AICWA has urged the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to order an FIR after actor Satendra Soni alleged he was threatened and denied payment during the shoot of Ped Palki.

Actor Satendra Soni, who appeared in Laapataa Ladies, has received support from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) after alleging that he was threatened and denied payment while working on a film in Madhya Pradesh. In the most recent development, AICWA has asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order the police to file a formal complaint against the director and producer of the movie in response to the actor's accusations.

What Satendra Soni alleged

Satendra previously posted a heartfelt video about his experience on Instagram. He stated that he had accepted a ₹50,000 advance before beginning a 10-day filming for Pushpendra Singh's film Ped Palki. The actor claims that after working for seven or eight days, he continually requested the remaining money but was never given it. He also claimed that a number of the film unit's employees had not received compensation.

Satendra stated that he was allegedly threatened and asked to leave his hotel right away when he sought his money. Additionally, he said that throughout the encounter, Pragati Chauhan, Pushpendra Singh's wife, verbally abused him. These claims have not been independently confirmed. Pushpendra Singh and Pragati Chauhan have not publicly addressed the allegations as of this writing. Laapataa Ladies, Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and Hello Bachhon are movies and television series in which Satendra Soni has appeared and worked.

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AICWA seeks police action

Satendra was invited to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, to work on the movie Ped Palki, according to a statement released by AICWA on its official X account. The actor said that after working for eight days, he only received a Rs 50,000 advance payment and was not given the whole agreed-upon compensation, according to the association.

According to the association, Satendra claimed that after requesting his outstanding payment, he was intimidated. AICWA took the issue seriously, stating that no worker or artist should be subjected to wage denial or intimidation. It requested Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order the police to file a formal complaint against the director and producer on the basis of the accusations and it appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to carry out a fair and unbiased investigation. Additionally, the association fought to defend the state's artists and film workers.