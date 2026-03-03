Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT release date: When and where to watch first Rs 100-crore Gujarati film, made in just Rs 50 lakh

Made in just Rs 50 lakh, the 2025 Gujarat film Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate went on earn over Rs 120 crore at the global box office and became one of the most profitable movies in the history of Indian cinema. The film will start streaming on SonyLIV from March 6.

After a successful theatrical run, the Gujarati-language film, Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate, is set to make its digital debut on March 6 on streaming platform SonyLIV. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the devotional drama turned to be the first Gujarati film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. Made in just Rs 50 lakh, the movie went on earn over Rs 120 crore globally and became one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema.

Sakhiya said he is thrilled about the OTT release of the film and is hoping it will continue to touch the hearts of audiences. "The love we received in theatres was far beyond anything we had imagined. In many ways, life changed for everyone who was part of this journey. As the film now moves closer to its OTT release, I feel immense gratitude towards Krishna and my audience for showing us this next path. What began as a small, rooted story is now ready to become a part of homes across the country, and that is truly humbling for all of us," the director said in a statement.

Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate is about a rickshaw driver named Laalo (Karan Joshi), who gets trapped in a house after he enters it with the intention of robbery. The film then takes a suprising turn when Lord Krishna (Shruhad Goswami) arrives at the scene. When its trailer was released, the film reminded viewers of two Hindi films - Trapped and Oh My God.

Talking about the comparisons with both the films, Ankit had told PTI earlier, "We saw Trapped first and then Oh My God and we instructed everyone what not to do, like it should not look we're making Trapped or Oh My God because usually one gets influenced by films (subconsciously). Nothing should look similar, be it in terms of acting or direction, and it should not look like we've copied anything (with these two films). We were aware that these comparions would happen. But no one said this after we watched the film. If people would’ve said that, then we would’ve failed (as a team)."

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in the leading roles. Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released on October 10, 2025, in the original Gujarati language and its Hindi dubbed version hit theatres on January 9 earlier this year. The blockbuster film will be streaming in both the languages on SonyLIV from March 6.

