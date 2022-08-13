Laal Singh Chaddha star Naga Chaitanya reveals he was caught by police while making out with girl in car

Credit: Naga Chaitanya fan page/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s film which is a remake of Tom Hank’s Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, revealed that he was once caught by police when he was making out in the car.

During the Mashable India interview, when the host talked about one of the incidents when he was caught by the police for kissing a girl, Naga reacted. He said, “That happened to me also. I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out.” On being asked if it was scary, the actor replied, “It’s okay. It’s a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya explained the significance of his arm tattoo and pleaded with his admirers not to copy it. The morse code tattoo, which features the actor's and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding date, was made public by the actor. He added that he had not thought about getting the tattoo covered up after they split up.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. On October 6, 2017, they were married in Goa, first according to Hindu traditions and later on October 7 according to Christian traditions. On October 2, 2021, they issued a joint statement informing people of their split. Fans had figured out the date of his and Samantha's wedding from a tattoo on his arm: 6-10-17.

Chaitanya spoke about his tattoo in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble. The actor said, “I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things. It's like 'don't, things might just change. I can change the tattoo'.”