Laal Singh Chaddha: Forrest Gump makers send 'love letter to India', compare Aamir Khan and Tom Hanks' movies

Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11, is the remake of the Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank. The film features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles. Just before the release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter after netizens decided to not watch the film.

Meanwhile, the official page of Forrest Gump sent a ‘love letter to India.’ The page tweeted, “A love letter to India and #ForrestGump. See how #LaalSinghCahddha starring Aamir Khan compares to the Oscar-winning classic in this shot-for-shot video from @IGN.”

A love letter to India and #ForrestGump. See how #LaalSinghChaddha starring Aamir Khan compares to the Oscar-winning classic in this shot-for-shot video from @IGN.



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/F9LdargB8X https://t.co/OXvp9lvFjd — Forrest Gump (@ForrestGumpFilm) August 7, 2022

However, netizens started reacting to the tweet. One of them wrote, “Amir khan ka level he alag h. Bollywood bhout chota word h usko describe krrne k lie.. not like bhnd akshy or anupam type.” The second one commented, “You want we Indians to watch this cheap remake when most Indians hv already watched original ? When original is on OTT then why watch a remake?” The third person commented, “Dont watch it ! No one is forcing you.”

Meanwhile, Aamir said, “Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not.”

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 7, Nagarjuna penned a note calling Laal Singh Chadhha 'a breath of fresh air'. He even appreciated the performance of his son Naga Chaitanya who marks his Bollywood debut with the film slated to release in cinemas on August 11.

Along with sharing a photo with Aamir and son Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!”