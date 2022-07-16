Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed after Megastar Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan praise him

Credit: Chiranjeevi/YouTube

Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening for megastar Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. Ram Charan also joined them later.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi dropped an emotional video from the screening and announced that he will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen getting emotional, and Chiranjeevi hugs him. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature, Forrest Gump, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

Chiranjeevi shared the news in a post on Twitter, saying he is thrilled and privileged to present, Laal Singh Chaddha, to the Telugu audiences.

Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha



Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home.Heartened by your warm warm gesture! pic.twitter.com/hQYVZ1UQ5m — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022

"Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ?s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!? the 66-year-old actor wrote. The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by Khan, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, and Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar.

A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer, taking viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film`s protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir`s calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani`s `PK`.It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir`s cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist`s mother.

It is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the first song, Kahani, was released this week. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. He also described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir stated that his mother's opinion of his work is the most significant. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on 11 August. (With inputs from PTI)