Despite the backlash, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film, L2E: Empuraan is a global success, and the movie will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.

Headlined by Mohanlal, L2E: Empuraan, the second instalment of the Lucifer series has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial has surpassed the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crores worldwide) in just nine days.

Empuraan might have received backlash over the depiction of Gujarat riots, but it has not affected the box office performance. The latest data on the film is out, and as per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 3 crores in India on its second Friday. In its first week, Empuraan earned Rs 236 crore worldwide. With the Day 9 collection, the worldwide gross has become Rs 239 crores worldwide. Once the overseas collection of the ninth day is revealed, we can expect the total to go up to Rs 240-242 crores. By this means, Empuraan is racing towards the Rs 250 crore mark, and the movie is expected to reach this milestone by the end of its second weekend.

Controversy on Empuraan

L2E: Empuraan received a backlash from moviegoers and even political leaders for showing Hindus in a 'bad light', calling it an anti-Hindu propaganda film. The movie had reference to the 2022 Godhra riots, and there was also a scene of a pregnant Muslim lady getting raped by Hindus. The scene was seemingly referred to the Bilkis Bano case. Soon after the initial shows, offended netizens started criticising Mohanlal and his team, with many demanding that the Drishyam actor should be stripped of his honorary Lieutenant General rank.

The makers noticed audience angst, and they soon edited the scenes, removed references to Babu Bajrangi and cut the Gujarat riots scenes. Empuraan team even apologised to the audience for 'unintentionally' hurting their sentiments.

About L2E: Empuraan

The first installment, Lucifer was a huge hit. L2E delves into socio-political drama. Mohanlal's commanding larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab’raam is packed with intensity. The film gives a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past while also showcasing a power struggle within the political party. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and others.