Going with the trend, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2E: Empuraan will beat the highest-grossing Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys by Monday.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film L2E: Empuraan is proving to be a monster at the box office, as the film has already grossed Rs 100 crore in just two days. Yes, the sequel of Lucifer is on a rampage mode as it hit the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide on Friday.

As per the trade portal Sacnilk, Empuraan grossed Rs 60 crores worldwide on Thursday, and on Friday, the film earned Rs 11.75 crores in India from all the languages. With an overseas share of over 30-40%, Empuraan has easily grossed more than Rs 100 crores worldwide. With this feat, L2E: Empuraan became the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this milestone, beating Prithiviraj's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) which took 9 days to achieve the same.

As per the trade portal, in two days, Empuraan has grossed around Rs 40 crores at domestic and over Rs 60 crores overseas. L2E: Empuraan has become the first Malayalam movie of 2025 to score at the century worldwide.

Going with the strong trend, the film is likely to become the 5th biggest Malayalam grosser of all time by Saturday, and hopefully it will become the second highest-grossing film by Sunday. The Eid falls on Monday, which will give the movie a good jump and most likely, L2E will emerge as the biggest Mollywood grosser of all time in the first week itself. Empuraan will easily beat Manjummel Boys' lifetime worldwide gross of Rs 241 crore by Monday.

About L2E: Empuraan

The first installment, Lucifer was a huge hit. L2E delves into socio-political drama. Mohanlal's commanding larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab’raam is packed with intensity. The film gives a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past while also showcasing a power struggle within the political party.

Notably, L2: Empuraan becomes the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX, elevating the viewing experience. The movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and others.