Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2E: Empuraan has opened with packed houses, and it has registered historic opening in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer L2E: Empuraan hit cinemas on March 27, and as expected the film took a historic start in Malayalam cinema. Empuraan is the direct sequel to Lucifer (2019), and it is directed by Prithviraj. The movie had a strong pre-release buzz, and that resulted in the bombastic advance ticket sales.

As per the reports, the film has sold Rs 20 crore tickets in advance, and going with the early trends, L2E will easily score between Rs 25-30 crores. Sacnilk has shared the data of Empuraan opening, stating a super strong opening in Malayalam and a decent opening in Tamil and Telugu. By 10 pm, the site reported that L2E had earned Rs 21 crores from all languages. The film had a super strong occupancy in Malayalam language, with 63% in morning shows, 54% in the afternoon, and 60% in the evening shows. In the Tamil version, the occupancy was 25% in the morning, 33% in the afternoon, and 21% in the evening shows. When it comes to the Telugu version, the film had occupancy of 18% in the morning, 21% in the afternoon, and 17% in the evening shows.

About L2E

The first installment, Lucifer was a huge hit. L2E delves into socio-political drama. Mohanlal's commanding larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab’raam is packed with intensity. The film gives a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past while also showcasing a power struggle within the political party.

Notably, L2: Empuraan becomes the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX, elevating the viewing experience. The movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and others. Additionally, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn also makes his Indian Cinema debut with the movie. The movie has been shot in various international locations.