L2: Empuraan, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, will start streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar from April 24 in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. There has been no update about the streaming release of the Hindi dubbed version.

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller L2: Empuraan or Empuraan - Lucifer 2 was released in the cinemas on March 27, 2025. The sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the worldwide gross earnings of over Rs 260 crore. The Lucifer sequel broke several box office records is it scored the biggest global opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema, became the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office, and also became the first Malayalam film to breach the Rs 250-crore mark globally.

Within a month after its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan will start streaming on JioHotstar from April 24. The OTT platform shared the update on its social media handles with the announcement poster that read, "L2 Empuraan - April 24 - JioHotstar - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada." There has been no update about the streaming release of the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directorial faced a huge political backlash over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations in Kerala calling for its boycott. After the massive uproar, Mohanlal shared a statement saying that the Empuraan team regrets hurting the sentiments of the people, and the producers voluntarity re-censored the film with 24 cuts. The re-consered version will be the one most likely be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

But even after this controversy, the Lucifer sequel has created such enormous records that would be difficult for any other Malayalam film to achieve. The only other film that could break Empuraan records in Malayalam cinema would be the third film in the Lucifer trilogy - L3: The Beginning.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.



