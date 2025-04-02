Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, and Sukant Goel among others.

The Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan or Empuraan - Lucifer 2 is unstoppable at the box office as the Mohanlal-starrer film has crossed the Rs 225 crore-mark globally in its first week. It will soon become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever after surpassing the worldwide earnings of the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore).

Empuraan, which is directed by and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, had earned Rs 78.70 crore net in India and grossed Rs 222 crore worldwide. On its seventh day of release, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collections to Rs 84.40 crore in the first week.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has already broken multiple records at the box office within its first week itself by taking the biggest opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days, and becoming the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office.

Empuraan is the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 release Lucifer, which had earned Rs 125 crore gross worldwide six years ago. At the end of the sequel, the title of the third film in the franchise is revealed - L3: The Beginning, that will explore how Mohanlal's mysterious character of Stephen Nedumpally became Khureshi Ab'raam.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.

The latest Malayalam blockbuster also found itself in a huge controversy over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations in Kerala calling for its boycott. Mohanlal issued an apology over the depiction of violence against women in the film and the producers have now re-censored the Lucifer sequel with 24 cuts.