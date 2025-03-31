The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan is breaking records at the box office despite facing political backlash over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations calling for its boycott.

Headlined by Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, the Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan, or Empuraan - Lucifer 2, is storming the box office with each passing day. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also directed the film, plays the pivotal role of Zayed Masood in the latest blockbuster, which released in cinemas worldwide on March 27.

Empuraan, meaning Overlord, has now become the fastest Malayalam film to breach the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office on its fifth day of release. Mohanlal took to his social media, shared the poster of this achievement, and wrote, "The OVERLORD shatters the 200 crore barrier in style! EMPURAAN makes history."

The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has already broken more records at the box office in its first week by taking the biggest opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days, and becoming the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office.

The latest Malayalam blockbuster has also found itself in the controversy over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations calling for its boycott. Mohanlal had to issue an apology over the same and the producers have decided to re-censor L2: Empuraan with as many as 17 cuts with the new version set to hit theatres this week.

The action thriller is the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which had earned Rs 125 crore gross worldwide six years back. At the end of Empuraan, the title of the third film in the franchise is revealed - L3: The Beginning, that will explore how SStephen Nedumpally became Khureshi Ab'raam.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.