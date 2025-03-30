The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned trilogy and is the sequel to Lucifer.

The Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan, or Empuraan: Lucifer 2, is breaking records at the box office with each passing day since its release on March 27. The film is headlined by Mohanlal, who plays the mysterious character of Khureshi Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also directed the film, also plays the pivotal role of Zayed Masood.

L2: Empuraan became the fastest Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark at the worldwide box office in its first two days. On its third day, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnil, the action thriller earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic collection to Rs 46 crore. The film has earned around Rs 140 crore gross globally in its first three days.

With the worldwide first day collection of Rs 67 crore, the Mohanlal-starrer had already become the biggest Malayalam opener. After three days, L2: Empuraan has also become the biggest Malayalam grosser at the overseas box office by collecting Rs 85 crore gross outside India. It has beaten the previous record held by Prithviraj-starrer The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham, which had earned Rs 73.50 crore at the overseas box office in 2024.

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Lucifer had earned Rs 125 crore gross six years back. The film has its story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Murali Gopy. At the end of Empuraan: Lucifer 2, the title of the third film in the franchise was revealed - L3: The Beginning.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller film features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.