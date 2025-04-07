The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with its worldwide gross collections of just over Rs 250 crore.

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan or Empuraan - Lucifer 2 was released in the cinemas on March 27. The sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy, the latest blockbuster continues to break records at the box office in its second week as well.

In its first 11 days, Empuraan had earned Rs 98.35 crore net in India. On its 12th day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the action thriller collected Rs 1.75 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collections to Rs 100.10 crore. Thus, the Mohanlal-starrer has finally crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

The Lucifer sequel has made multiple box office records, which would be difficult for any Malayalam film to break easily. Empuraan has become the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide and is thus the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, scored the biggest global opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema, and is the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office.

The action thriller, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, found itself in a huge controversy over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations in Kerala calling for its boycott. Mohanlal shared a statement saying that the Empuraan team regrets hurting the sentiments of the people, and the producers voluntarity re-censored the film with 24 cuts.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.