Despite the political backlash, L2: Empuraan continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. A sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, the film is headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a pivotal role in the action thriller.

The Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan or Empuraan - Lucifer 2, headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in the cinemas last week on March 27. The second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan is unstoppable at the box office even after ten days.

The film found itself in a huge controversy over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations in Kerala calling for its boycott. Mohanlal shared a statement saying that the Empuraan team regrets the depiction of gore violence against women in the film and the producers voluntarity re-censored the Lucifer sequel with 24 cuts.

Despite the political backlash, L2: Empuraan surpassed the lifetime collections of the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys, which had earned Rs 240 crore worldwide, and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. In its first nine days, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial had earned Rs 241.65 crore at the global box office.

On its tenth day since release, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Lucifer sequel collected Rs 3.50 crore net in India, taking the net domestic collections to Rs 94.64 crore. This means that the film, which is directed by and also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, is inching closer to the Rs 250 crore-mark worldwide.

Earlier, the latest Malalayam blockbuster has broken multiple records at the box office within its first week itself by taking the biggest opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days, and becoming the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.