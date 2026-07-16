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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character will return to wreak havoc on Tulsi, it's not Akashdeep Sehgal, but...

Suvarna Jha is returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Tripti Virani. Her entry is expected to bring new drama to the Virani family, while actress Shagun Sharma has exited the show as Pari Virani.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: After 10-year leap, this crucial character will return to wreak havoc on Tulsi, it's not Akashdeep Sehgal, but...
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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is bringing back another old character. Actress Suvarna Jha will return as Tripti Virani, and her entry is set to add more drama to the Virani family.

Suvarna Jha returns as Tripti Virani

After a decade-long jump, Suvarna Jha will reprise her role as Tripti Virani in Smriti Irani's show, with her return expected to create new family tensions. Currently, Tulsi and her son Karan are central to the storyline, as Karan blames Tulsi for Parth's death, leading to significant conflicts. Meanwhile, a romance between Nakul and Vaishnavi continues to unfold. With Tripti returning, there could be more fights and new secrets in the Virani house. Fans of the old Kyunki are excited to see another familiar face back on screen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Why are Gambhir - Agarkar upset with selection committee after India's T20I's snub

Shagun Sharma says goodbye as Pari Virani

While one character is returning, another has left the show. Actress Shagun Sharma has wrapped up her role as Pari Virani. She shared a post on social media and thanked everyone. 'As I say goodbye to Pari Virani, my heart is full,' she wrote. 'Being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a big honour for me. Playing Tulsi and Mihir’s daughter was very special.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also expressed gratitude to Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, and the entire crew for their support. Barkha Bisht just left the program after Noina's journey came to a close. The younger generation came into focus after the leap. Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir Virani is still absent from the narrative and has not yet made a comeback. With Tripti's arrival, viewers may anticipate more conflict, drama and poignant moments in the upcoming episodes.

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