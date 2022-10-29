Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama gets postponed?

Kushi/File photo

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the romantic drama Kushi is slated to release in cinemas on December 23 later this year. However, as per the latest reports, the film has been postponed and is now targeting a summer 2023 release.

"After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic-drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon", a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana who has previously helmed three films - romantic comedy Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas, and Aadhi Pinisetty, romantic sports drama Majili starring Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and action drama Tuck Jagadish starring Nani and Ritu Verma.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic drama also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in pivotal roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame is composing the film's music.



Before Kushi, Samantha is set to star in the suspense action thriller Yashoda in which she plays a surrogate mother and will be seen doing amazing action sequences. The film is set to release on November 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

For the unversed, Vijay and Samantha have previously worked together in Mahanati, the biographical film based on the life of acclaimed actress Savitri whose role was played by Keerthy Suresh and she received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.