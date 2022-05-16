Kushi first look: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film to release on THIS date

Vijay Deverakonda/Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been shooting in Kashmir for the last few days for their upcoming film and now the duo has revealed the title of the film, shared the first look, and also announced its release date. Titled Kushi, the Shiva Nirvana directorial will release in cinemas worldwide on December 23.

Sharing the news on his Twitter handle on Monday morning, May 16, Vijay wrote, "An explosion of Happiness, laughter, Love and family bonding (red heart emoji) #Kushi - Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release. Spread the joy this Christmas, New Years. An Epic Romantic comedy in the making :) This one is for all of you and your families".

Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana who has previously helmed three films - romantic comedy Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas, and Aadhi Pinisetty, romantic sports drama Majili starring Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and action drama Tuck Jagadish starring Nani and Ritu Verma.



Vijay and Samantha have previously worked together in Mahanati, the biographical film based on the life of actress Savitri whose role was played by Keerthy Suresh and she received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.



Meanwhile, the Arjun Reddy actor celebrated his 33rd birthday recently on May 9, and the Super Deluxe actress shared a lovely photo with him and wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless @thedeverakonda."



Samantha too celebrated her birthday recently when she turned 35 on April 28. Vijay and the entire team surprised her by playing a prank on her, whose video had gone viral on the internet.

Coming back to Kushi, it is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers whose most recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is running successfully in theatres across the world.