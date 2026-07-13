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Kushal Tandon opens up on his dating life on Alliance after Shreya Kalra claimed he cheated on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2

Kushal Tandon spoke about his dating life on Alliance, saying his 'world revolves around' his partner. The statement came amid cheating allegations by Shreya Kalra, who claimed he flirted with her while dating Shivangi Joshi.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

Kushal Tandon opens up on his dating life on Alliance after Shreya Kalra claimed he cheated on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2
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In the reality show Alliance TV, actor Kushal Tandon has been grabbing attention nowadays. Recently, in the show Lock Upp, contestant Shreya Kalra alleged that he had flirted with her while he was reportedly dating Shivangi Joshi. After this, an unseen video from Alliance went viral in which Kushal was seen speaking about how his world revolves around his partner when he is in a relationship. 

'My world revolves around her': Kushal on relationships

In the clip, Kushal was talking to Payal Gaming on Alliance and he talked about his approach towards relationships. He expressed that 'If I am shooting, that's my life, and if I am dating somebody, that's my world. When I date someone, aisa kabhi hota hi nahi ki I am with friends; koi insecurity hoti hi nahi kabhi other party ko. My world revolves around her.'

He also expressed how he manages his work schedule and relationships. Kushal said, 'And then ussi se main mahine main 2 baar milta hoon. Ladai ussi pe hoti hai ki milte nahi ho. Last time main hafte ya 10 din mein ek baar mil paata tha'.

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Shreya Kalra's cheating allegations

Shreya Kalra claimed on Lock Upp last week that she and Kushal had filmed a trailer for Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. She said Kushal flirted with her and sent her messages on social media. Shreya claimed that she was unaware of the rumoured romance between Kushal and Shivangi Joshi at the time. She claimed to have distanced herself after learning about it.

Shreya added that Shivangi told her that Kushal had claimed that Shreya had messaged him first when they initially met on a shoot. 'I said, 'Pardon me! I wouldn't be the first to approach a man. In my whole life, I have never done it.' I handed her my phone. She read my entire conversation. Shreya remarked, 'I didn't flirt back.'

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