Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia finally breaks silence over their divorce, calls it....

Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia has reacted to their divorce and the media reports surrounding it for the first time. Zorawar Ahluwalia reacted to Kusha Kapila being subjected to vicious trolling ever since they announced their separation on June 26.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zorawar said, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Check out the screenshot of Zorawar Ahluwalia's Instagram story

While Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia did not reveal the reason behind their separation, they released a joint statement saying "we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

The joint statement further read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."