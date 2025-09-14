'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says ‘she herself has...'

According to Kunickaa, rape doesn’t happen in the film industry because actresses themselves give hints to producers and directors, making their intentions clear. Singer Kumar Sanu’s son has now strongly slammed her for this statement.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is currently seen as a contestant on Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. She is the most senior participant this season. While she continues to stay inside the house, her old interviews have resurfaced and are creating a storm outside.

In one such interview, she made controversial remarks about rape in Bollywood, which has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

According to Kunickaa, rape doesn’t happen in the film industry because actresses themselves give hints to producers and directors, making their intentions clear. Singer Kumar Sanu’s son has now strongly slammed her for this statement.

What exactly did Kunickaa say?

In an interview, Kunickaa had said, "I believe that rape doesn’t happen in our film industry because it’s the girl who gives some sort of hint. For example, if I come to you for work and say, ‘Hello sir, I want to work with you. Please let me know if there’s a good role,’ that’s a normal thing. But then, there is another way of asking for work."

She further explained that if an actress starts using suggestive gestures, that changes the equation. When the host pointed out that some actresses were seen fixing a director’s collar, Kunickaa added:

"If an actress compliments a director on his perfume, he might then ask her to come closer and smell it."

Kumar Sanu’s son reacts

Reacting to the viral clip, Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu accused Kunickaa of being hypocritical. He wrote, "She herself has done all this throughout her career, and that too with married men, with anyone she could get her hands on. She shouldn’t open her mouth too much, otherwise many secrets will be exposed."

For context, Kunickaa and singer Kumar Sanu were in a relationship for nearly six years. In the same old interview, however, Kunickaa maintained that she never compromised for work. She admitted that she once fell in love with a married filmmaker but clarified that it was never in exchange for roles.