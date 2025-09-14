'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says ‘she herself has...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner

Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know

Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas

Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary

Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not a trump card

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says ‘she herself has...'

According to Kunickaa, rape doesn’t happen in the film industry because actresses themselves give hints to producers and directors, making their intentions clear. Singer Kumar Sanu’s son has now strongly slammed her for this statement.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Kunickaa Sadanand has been with married men': Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says ‘she herself has...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is currently seen as a contestant on Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. She is the most senior participant this season. While she continues to stay inside the house, her old interviews have resurfaced and are creating a storm outside.

In one such interview, she made controversial remarks about rape in Bollywood, which has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

According to Kunickaa, rape doesn’t happen in the film industry because actresses themselves give hints to producers and directors, making their intentions clear. Singer Kumar Sanu’s son has now strongly slammed her for this statement.

What exactly did Kunickaa say?

In an interview, Kunickaa had said, "I believe that rape doesn’t happen in our film industry because it’s the girl who gives some sort of hint. For example, if I come to you for work and say, ‘Hello sir, I want to work with you. Please let me know if there’s a good role,’ that’s a normal thing. But then, there is another way of asking for work."

She further explained that if an actress starts using suggestive gestures, that changes the equation. When the host pointed out that some actresses were seen fixing a director’s collar, Kunickaa added:
"If an actress compliments a director on his perfume, he might then ask her to come closer and smell it."

Kumar Sanu’s son reacts

Reacting to the viral clip, Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu accused Kunickaa of being hypocritical. He wrote, "She herself has done all this throughout her career, and that too with married men, with anyone she could get her hands on. She shouldn’t open her mouth too much, otherwise many secrets will be exposed."

For context, Kunickaa and singer Kumar Sanu were in a relationship for nearly six years. In the same old interview, however, Kunickaa maintained that she never compromised for work. She admitted that she once fell in love with a married filmmaker but clarified that it was never in exchange for roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli goes viral: 'I will give permission...', watch
Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh...
FBI releases more photos of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
FBI releases more photos of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha were not in love, it was just 'infatuation', says veteran journalist: 'Jaya Bachchan gave last...'
Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha were not in love, it was just 'infatuation'
BTS’ RM recommends 5 K-dramas, movies: From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Parasite on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video
BTS’ RM recommends 5 K-dramas, movies: From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Parasi
Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...
Lokah Chapter 1 beats Thudarum to become second biggest Malayalam overseas hit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE