Kunal Kamra says he was approached to participate in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss.

Kunal Kamra recently revealed that he was approached to join the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. The comedian shared a screenshot of a chat on Instagram, showing a casting director reaching out to him about participating in the show.

The casting director’s message read, “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"

Responding to the offer, Kunal Kamra replied with his signature sarcasm, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…”

It’s still not clear whether Kunal Kamra was being considered for Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 or Bigg Boss 19. However, his blunt response has definitely stirred buzz across social media, with netizens reacting to his trademark wit.

Kunal Kamra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Mumbai Police.

The petition, filed reportedly on April 5, argues that the FIR infringes upon his fundamental right to freedom of expression under Article 19 and the right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the division bench of Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak on April 21.

Kamra's legal team contends that his satirical remarks, which have sparked controversy, fall within the ambit of constitutional freedoms and should not be subjected to criminal prosecution. This legal development comes amid growing political and public discourse surrounding Kamra's stand-up performance "Naya Bharat," which included provocative comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.