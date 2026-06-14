Kunal Kamra slams Pranit More amid ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘Comedians should stop hiding'

Kunal Kamra took a dig at Pranit More after the ₹370 biryani controversy, as the latter apologised for allowing sexist remarks during a crowdwork session. The incident also led to audience member Himanshu Jangra losing his job.

Recently, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. Now, comedian Kunal Kamra has weighed in on the controversy surrounding fellow comedian Pranit More.

Kunal Kamra takes a swipe at Pranit More

The controversy began after a video from Pranit More's show went viral on social media. During the crowdwork segment, audience member Himanshu Jangra shared that he had spent ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he deserved a 'return' on that investment.

The comment was widely criticised as misogynistic and insensitive, triggering backlash against both Jangra and More, who laughed during the interaction and allowed the conversation to continue. As criticism mounted, Kunal Kamra appeared to take a dig at More's apology through a post on X. He wrote, 'Things comedians should stop hiding behind '1. Storytelling. 2. Crowd Work. 3. Hard Work. 4. Bank Balance. 5. Parents.' In another post, Kamra added, 'Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barack Obama,' further mocking the comedian amid the controversy.

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Pranit More issues apology:

Following the backlash, Pranit More apologised via a video and admitted to making a 'mistake' by not stepping into the audience when one attendee was being abused. Mr More stated in his video that he had wanted to speak out earlier, but that his Instagram had been suspended, which prevented him from doing so. Mr More said that he recognised that the comments made during the crowdwork session were disrespectful to the audience and that he should have done something instead of giving the audience member a platform.

The comedian further apologised to anyone hurt by this incident and reported that he is working with the authorities in connection with any legal proceedings related to the incident. He also asked the public to give him a second chance and promised to do better by learning from this incident and becoming a better person.