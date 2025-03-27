Kunal Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion.

Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube, officials said on Wednesday.

Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion. Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials. Mumbai police said that if the investigation reveals that Kunal Kamra has committed any crime before this through his pranks, then more cases can be registered against him.

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him. On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where he had previously performed. Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded to this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Kamra's remarks. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he said the government would not allow freedom of expression to become a tool for spreading "tyranny."

The Chief Minister said, "We appreciate humor and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny." He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy. "This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy.

He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.

