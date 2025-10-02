Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

Kumar Sanu, whose career spanned over four decades, issued the notice to Rita through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has filed a legal action against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya after her shocking claims that she was denied food and basic needs during her pregnancy with their child.

Legal notice sent through a lawyer

Kumar Sanu, whose career spanned over four decades, issued the notice to Rita through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan. The lawyer, in a sharp statement, defended the singer's legacy and warned against defamatory remarks.

Rita’s Allegations

In an interview with Siddhart Kannan, Rita Bhattacharya opened up about her struggles during her third pregnancy while raising two young sons amid ongoing divorce proceedings with the singer. She has alleged that Sanu denied them both food and medical support from their children.

“He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milkman told me he’d been told not to come over anymore, but he still gave me milk. Same with the doctor who delivered all three of my sons," she claimed.

She further alleged that she received only Rs 100 in a divorce settlement from Sanu and had to sell her jewellery to survive. “I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life," Rita said.

She also spoke about the 2002 Mumbai floods, claiming that when their sons Zico and Jaam went missing, Sanu showed no concern: “I was looking for them all night. It was terrifying. Even then, that man didn’t ask if his children were okay," she said.

About their Past

Kumar Sanu married Rita in 1980, long before his stardom peaked in Bollywood. After years of a turbulent marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 1994. At the time, he was also rumoured to be linked to actor Kunickaa Sadanand. Years later, Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya in 2001, and the couple share two daughters.

