Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bareilly amid 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, security beefed up

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'

Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’

Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur: Two Jews killed, Keir Starmer says.

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

Kumar Sanu, whose career spanned over four decades, issued the notice to Rita through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has filed a legal action against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya after her shocking claims that she was denied food and basic needs during her pregnancy with their child. 

Legal notice sent through a lawyer

Kumar Sanu, whose career spanned over four decades, issued the notice to Rita through his lawyer Sana Raees Khan. The lawyer, in a sharp statement, defended the singer's legacy and warned against defamatory remarks. 

Sanu, who has been one of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices for over four decades, sent the notice to Rita through his lawyer, Sana Raees Khan. In a strongly worded statement, Khan defended the singer’s legacy and warned against defamatory remarks.

Rita’s Allegations

In an interview with Siddhart Kannan, Rita Bhattacharya opened up about her struggles during her third pregnancy while raising two young sons amid ongoing divorce proceedings with the singer. She has alleged that Sanu denied them both food and medical support from their children. 

“He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milkman told me he’d been told not to come over anymore, but he still gave me milk. Same with the doctor who delivered all three of my sons," she claimed.

She further alleged that she received only Rs 100 in a divorce settlement from Sanu and had to sell her jewellery to survive. “I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life," Rita said.

She also spoke about the 2002 Mumbai floods, claiming that when their sons Zico and Jaam went missing, Sanu showed no concern: “I was looking for them all night. It was terrifying. Even then, that man didn’t ask if his children were okay," she said.

About their Past

Kumar Sanu married Rita in 1980, long before his stardom peaked in Bollywood. After years of a turbulent marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 1994. At the time, he was also rumoured to be linked to actor Kunickaa Sadanand. Years later, Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya in 2001, and the couple share two daughters. 

Also read: Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; why it’s a power habit
Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Beyond the Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continu
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE