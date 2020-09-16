Kumar Sanu's son clears the air on his name not being 'Kumar Janu' after viral meme

Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu has become a part of the meme after Akshar Pathak created a post about his name. He wrote on his Instagram page, "Back when I learnt that Bappi Lahiri has a son named Bappa Lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that Kumar Sanu has a son named Kumar Janu". Soon after that, Jaan left a comment on Pathak's post clarifying his actual name.

He commented, "Bhai mere @aksharpathak I am Kumar Sanu's son and my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meme matt bana do yaar."

Akshar replied to Jaan by commenting, "@jaan.kumar.sanu are you telling Google is lying?! (also thanks for being a sport) (also please tell your dad I'm a huge fan)."

To which Jaan wrote, "@aksharpathak absolutely bro! Will convey the message!!! And yes, I've been trying to get the Google thing changed because Gita pe haath rakh ke kehta hoon I am not Kumar Janu."

Check out the whole conversation below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaan made his singing debut back in 2018 with the recreated version of his father Kumar Sanu's song 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' from Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Talking about the same, the young singer had said, "My main focus is to bring back the melody in songs, which ruled Bollywood once." He further shared, "I want to take Bollywood music to a new level altogether."

Meanwhile, his mother Rita Bhattacharya had said, "Jaan started singing from an early age. He can play the guitar and piano. He has been trained by Rinku Dasgupta and noted vocalist Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma."