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Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy

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Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Kumar Sanu took a cheeky dig at Udit Narayan over his viral 2025 kiss video, saying he never kissed fans or let fans kiss him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'
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90s playback kings Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan ruled Bollywood with their voices. They competed for the biggest songs back then, but today they share a friendship. The friendly rivalry showed again recently when Kumar Sanu took a playful dig at Udit over his viral kiss video during a live concert. In an interview with The Lallantop, Kumar made it clear that he never did anything like that with his fans.

Kumar Sanu's cheeky comment

Kumar was questioned about his enormous fan base in the 1990s, particularly among young girls who cherished his romantic tunes. He made a lighthearted jab at Udit with the question. He said, 'Nahi mereko koi chumma wumma nahi khaya. Na maine kisi ko khaya. Na toh me chumma dia, na liya. Maine woh sab nahi kiya.' In reference to Udit, Kumar mentioned that during their heyday, they used to compete for songs. However, things have changed since then. He said, 'Ab hamare paas khone ke liye kuch nahi hai,' which means they can just enjoy their friendship because they have nothing to lose.

What was Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy?

Videos from Udit Narayan's live performances became viral on social media in 2025. In the videos, female admirers were seen kissing him and taking pictures on stage. The most criticism was directed at one particular video. As Udit turned his face, a fan leaned in to plant a kiss on his cheek. More old videos of Udit interacting with fans and female singers on stage then came to light. Online reaction resulted from the videos. Consent was questioned and deemed unacceptable by many.

Later, Udit defended himself in an interview with HT City. 'Fans itne deewane hote hain,' he remarked. Log hain, hum decent. Tarah dikhate hain is kuch log apna pyaar. Isko udaake kya karna hai. Bodyguards bhi hote hain bheed mein. Koi haath chumta hai, koi haath milata hai. Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.
Fans express affection in a variety of ways, he said, and it shouldn't be a major concern.

Also read: Jasleen Royal's Heeriye clocks 500 million YouTube views, joins Brown Munde as the second indie song to hit milestone

From 90s rivals to friends

The leading voices of Bollywood in the 1990s were Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. They used to fight over songs, but now they appreciate one another. Kumar's most recent remark, which was humorous, demonstrates how their former antagonism has evolved into friendliness.

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