Manikandan’s highly praised family drama Kudumbasthan has become the latest victim of piracy, just a week after its record-shattering theatrical debut.

Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan in the lead, was released in theaters on January 24, 2025, less than a week ago. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film had been receiving positive reviews and performing well at the box office. However, it has now been leaked online on multiple piracy sites, posing a serious threat to its earnings and ticket sales.

Reports have confirmed that unauthorized copies of Kudumbasthan have appeared on several illegal streaming platforms, jeopardizing the well-deserved profits of the cast, crew, and producers who worked hard on the film.

The movie is being illegally shared on sites like Filmyzilla and Vegamovies, where users can download it in various resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p. Additionally, links to the film have been circulating on Reddit, and it is also reportedly available on platforms like 123Movies and others.

Kudumbasthan isn't the only victim, as several South Indian films have faced similar issues with piracy shortly after their release. Movies like Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Rekhachithram, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and others have all been leaked online. However, no action has yet been taken against the individuals responsible for these illegal leaks.

Kudumbasthan, which marks the directorial debut of Rajeshwar Kalisamy, is produced by S. Vinoth Kumar under the banner of Cinemakaaran. The film stars K. Manikandan in the lead role, with Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram playing key roles. The music is composed by Vaisagh, while Sujith N. Subramaniam is responsible for the cinematography, and Kannan Balu takes care of the editing.