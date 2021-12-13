‘Kuch sharam hai ki nahi’: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak gets brutally trolled for dancing in BOLD dress

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, will make her Bollywood debut soon. Her fashionable and attractive looks have drawn a lot of attention, and fans are excited to see her on-screen.

Shweta Tiwari never fails to impress her fans and followers with her intriguing social media updates. Even at 41, the 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress does not fail to impress anyone and she is frequently spotted breaking a leg with her daughter.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, was recently featured in Harrdy Sandhu's chart-topping song 'Bijlee Bijlee'. The mother-daughter duo made an appearance at the victory bash for the song and some fans are gushing over them on one side while a few are upset about Palak's outfit.

Shweta wore a white top and black jacket, while Palak chose a black strappy cutout dress. Palak was seen at the event sporting a sheer black dress. At the same moment, the bra on her bikini-style top was clearly visible. Palak wore her hair down and wore light makeup to complete her look.

Palak will make her acting debut in the upcoming film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.' On January 14 of the next year, this picture will be released in theatres. This film is said to be based on an actual incident that occurred in Gurugram. In this film, Palak will be seen in the role of Rosie.