HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 27: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's film gives out these heartwarming life lessons about…

As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates 27 years, let's explore some of its timeless life lessons.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 27: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's film gives out these heartwarming life lessons about…
TRENDING NOW

Karan Johar’s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates its 27th anniversary this year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the movie is more than just a romantic drama; it is full of timeless life lessons that continue to resonate with audiences of all generations.

1. One of the lessons from the film is embracing second chances. Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, loses his wife Tina at a young age. When Anjali, his childhood friend, comes back into his life, both are allowed to find love again. This shows that it is never too late to open your heart to new beginnings.

ALSO READ: This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

2. The movie also teaches that time changes everything. Anjali and Rahul’s love story takes time to unfold. It reminds us that patience and faith in life’s timing can lead to meaningful outcomes.

3. Another important lesson is letting go. Anjali accepts Rahul’s decision to marry Tina and steps back, respecting both their choices. Later, when she is about to marry Aman, he also gracefully lets go of his attachment, allowing true love to take its course.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also emphasises being true to yourself. Anjali, a tomboy, transforms after heartbreak to gain attention and admiration. The film reminds us not to change who we are just to be loved.

5. Never hiding your feelings is another key takeaway. Rahul is open with his emotions toward Tina, while Anjali initially keeps her feelings to herself. This highlights that expressing emotions honestly can prevent misunderstandings and regrets.

6. The film famously coined the phrase 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' (Love is Friendship). It conveys that friendship is the foundation of any lasting romantic relationship.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also reinforces the importance of family. Both Rahul and Anjali prioritise family values and relationships. Tina’s connection with her father shows that parental love and guidance play a crucial role in shaping emotional maturity.

8. The story is about self-discovery. The summer camp setting becomes a metaphorical journey for Rahul and Anjali, where they learn about themselves, each other, and the importance of empathy and understanding. The characters grow, realise their true feelings, and make choices that reflect their inner growth.

ALSO READ: This artiste refused to work in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted decision later

