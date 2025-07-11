Kuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula elevated by Devi Sri Prasad’s pulse-pounding score, Kuberaa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 18.

Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in the leading roles, Kuberaa was released in the theatres on June 20. Winning over critics and audiences alike, the gripping tale of transformation, ambition, and redemption explores the themes of moral dilemma and high-stakes conspiracies that change the course of ordinary lives.

Now, within a month of its theatrical release, Kuberaa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, from July 18. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and wrote, "A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18."

The film's synopsis read as, "Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s gritty underbelly, Kuberaa follows Deva Kallam (Dhanush), a humble vagrant from Tirupati whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is unwittingly entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. When Neeraj Mithra (Jim), a power-hungry corporate tycoon, uncovers a hidden oil reserve, he blackmails disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) into helping him seize control of it. Deepak orchestrates an elaborate conspiracy using Deva—but when Deva escapes, all hell breaks loose, triggering a deadly pursuit. With only a stranded Sameera (Rashmika) to aid him, Deva must try to navigate a world he barely understands if he must survive."

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula elevated by Devi Sri Prasad’s pulse-pounding score, Kuberaa was also a commercial success as it grossed Rs 130 crore worldwide. Dhanush was lauded for one of his most powerful and memorable performances in the crime drama film.

