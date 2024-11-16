Kubera is being hailed as a socio-drama that explores themes of ambition, morality, and power dynamics.

The much-awaited first glimpse for Kubera, featuring mega powerhouses Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally dropped. Directed by the National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, this film has been a thunderclap of buzz ever since its announcement. With the first glimpse revealing flashes of its stunning visuals and intense storyline, Kubera created a whirlwind of anticipation among the audience.

The posters released so far have shown Dhanush with a beggar-like appearance, featuring long hair and a beard. However, the recent teaser surprised fans and audiences by revealing a fresh look, where he appears with short hair and a clean-shaven face, resembling a wealthy man. This has stirred up excitement and left fans curious about the storyline of Kubera. King Nagarjuna will be playing a complex character in the film, offering a fresh and unique appeal to the audience. Rashmika is seen in a de-glam avatar, while Jim Sarbh appears to portray a businessman in the film.

The teaser has no dialogue but introduces all the characters playing the pivotal roles in the film. The makers have kept the conflict or the core theme of the film under wraps, leaving viewers intrigued. As soon as the teaser dropped on YouTube, the netizens spammed the comment section with excitement. “Without even uttering a single word, this teaser shows the potential of Dhanush. His eyes speak when he acts,” a user said. “One masterpiece is coming with super content,” commented another user.

Kubera is being hailed as a socio-drama that explores themes of ambition, morality, and power dynamics. The film is being crafted as a Pan-India offering, shot in both Tamil and Telugu, with a simultaneous release planned in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack for the movie.