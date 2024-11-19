Kashmera Shah had shared a photo of the blood soaked tissues on Instagram after suffering a major accident in a mall in the United States of America.

Kashmera Shah suffered a major accident in USA on Monday, November 18. The actress shared a photo of the blood soaked tissues on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today."

Her husband Krushna Abhishek has now revealed details about her accident and also shared her health update. Talking to the Indian Express Screen, he said, "It was a major accident. She was in a mall and suddenly dashed into a mirror. Poora kaanch lagg gaya hai unko (the glass injured her). She has not been able to talk to because there was major bleeding. But, she was rushed to the hospital and is safe now.

"She is in Palm Springs, not in LA, that is why I got tensed. If she was in LA, we have so many friends there, sab bhaagte uske paas (everyone would have gone to take care of her). I have a special doctor in LA, Dr. Anil, he is also rushing there. The main injury is on the face. She is safe at least, tabhi mai shooting kar raha hoon, nahi toh mai kahaan karta shooting? (I am shooting only because she is safe now)", Abhishek added.

Krushna Abhishek is seen in different avatars on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show airs on Netflix with each episode dropping on Saturday at 8 pm.

