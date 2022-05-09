Krushna Abhishek misses Govinda, says ‘I want my babies to play with him’

Credit: File photo

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda often make headlines because of their personal feud. Recently, Krushna got emotional while talking about his uncle and said that he wants his kids to play with Govinda.

Every time Govinda appears on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show, Krushna disappears. During a podcast, Manish Paul asked him about his relationship with his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. After this, Krushna got emotional and said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that,” with teary eyes.

Manish Paul promised Krushna that no edits and cuts will be made this time. Earlier, during an interview with spotboye, Krushna had said, “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.”

Also read: Govinda-Krushna Abhishek feud: Sunita Ahuja hits out at Kashmera Shah, says "who is she and who knows her?"

Govinda and Krushna's family feud has managed to grab a lot of attention on social media since 2016. It all started when Sunita felt that Kashmera had insulted Govinda and his family by referring to them as 'people who dance for money'.