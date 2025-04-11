A source revealed that Priyanka was a natural fit for Krrish 4, given her previous collaborations with Hrithik Roshan in films like Krrish and Agneepath. Moreover, she was impressed by Hrithik's vision for the franchise and excited to see him take on the director's role.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hrithik Roshan are set to reunite on the big screen, bringing back nostalgic memories of their previous collaborations. The buzz is that the global icon has come on board for Hrithik’s maiden directorial project, Krrish 4, re-entering the franchise. However, the official confirmation has not yet been made.

According to recent reports, their upcoming reunion is highly anticipated, with the film-in-the-making being one of the most ambitious projects in the series. A source revealed that Priyanka was a natural fit for Krrish 4, given her previous collaborations with Hrithik Roshan in films like Krrish and Agneepath. Moreover, she was impressed by Hrithik's vision for the franchise and excited to see him take on the director's role.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Krrish 4

The film's pre-production is underway at YRF, with a focus on VFX and script fine-tuning with Aditya Chopra's input. The source noted that Krrish 4's VFX is story-driven, creating a magical experience. “There are some projects which are designed keeping VFX in mind, but Krrish 4 is a film where the inception of VFX stems from the story, which is magical. Pun intended,” the source told Pinkvilla.

Rakesh Roshan, the director of the previous Krrish films, is stepping down and passing the director's role to his son. "I'm handing over the reins to Hrithik, who has a new and exciting vision for the character. I'm proud to see him take over this project that means so much to us,” he had said in a statement.



Krrish 4 to go floors in 2026?

For Krrish 4, Roshans are teaming up with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films after Siddharth Anand exited the project, reportedly to focus on Shah Rukh Khan's King. The two production houses aim to create a superhero film that meets global standards. Rumours suggest the film will feature the return of Jadoo, the alien character from Koi Mil Gaya. Production is set to begin in early 2026, with casting currently underway.



Meanwhile, Priyanka’s collaboration with Hrithik Roshan comes at a time when she is already working on SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to be a grand adventure, potentially blending Indian history and mythology.