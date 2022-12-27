KRK says Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood as 'Hindi audience can’t accept...'

Credit: Rashmika Mandanna-KRK/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the most popular South actors and recently appeared in Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta starrer Good Bye, has a huge fan following. However, KRK said that she doesn’t have any future in Bollywood.

KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as the main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena.”

Social media users reacted to KRK’s tweet, one of them wrote, “Doesn’t matter how she looks but what she did to #rishabshetty and the way she reacted to a production house that practically launched her career was very disgraceful. I never expected this from @iamRashmika.”

The second one said, “She is great actress. Shall rock in any film industry. Looks doesn't matter. Pushpa is classic example.” The second one said, “She is not suitable for Telugu films also, she is perfect in wakefit & McDonald's adds.”

Earlier, KRK took to Twitter and said that Cirkus star Ranveer Singh’s career is over now. He also took a dig at Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal.

In his tweet, KRK also mentioned said that Bollywood is in a big problem right now and only Kartik Aaryan can save the industry. He tweeted, “Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now.”

Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “Simple, they should reduce their fees, so that it's according to their stardom & pull at BO. At the same time, producers could invest more in good directors & writers, & spend on overall production costs. Once, Bollywood is back, they can increase fees slowly. It's the only way.”

The second one said, “But @vickykaushal09 is different from this bunch, he is the only young actor in Bollywood who can slip into any role with ease. like Fahadh, Vijay sethupathi. In one movie, hero, villain in another, and a character actor in another. That's why he gets so many movies & diverse roles.”

